Leamington spa bar has special cocktail recipe for Mother's Day
General Manager Matthew Nisbet and Bar Manager Bethany Gaunt pride themselves on the specially curated extensive drinks menu.
The 25 innovative crafted cocktails include many inspired by the Prohibition theme, from Flapper In The Frolic Pad (young women who rebelled against societal norms with their fashion and free behaviour); Bootlegger’s Blush (so-called as they used to hide liquor in their boots); Peaching The Bulls (a term used for calling the police in covert language); Bearcat’s Margarita and Cherry Temptress (slang terms for feisty and fiery women); Speakeasy Sazerac; The Ward’s Whoopee (a secret knock or muttered password); Sheba On The Spice Road (a lady who was the epitome of 1920s glamour); The Stormy Jake Walk (a drunken stumble); and Old Fashioned Mrs Grundy (the nickname for prudes who denounced the ritz and glitz and Speakeasy establishments).
Mother's Day special: La Vie en Rose Cocktail
Ingredients:
20ml Vanilla Vodka
10ml Manzana verde
20ml homemade Madagascan vanilla and rose syrup
15ml fresh grapefruit juice
Champagne
To make the vanilla and rose syrup:
Heat 300ml water in a saucepan, once simmering, add four rose tea bags. Let this steep for 10 minutes before taking the teabags out.
Then add 600g white sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved.
Then split a vanilla pod in half, scoop out the seeds and chop the remaining pod case into slices.
Add all the vanilla to the rose syrup and pour into a vacuum bag and seal.
Put the bag of syrup into a water bath and set the sous vide to 75 degrees for 3 hours.
Once finished, put the syrup into an ice bath. When cool, blend until the vanilla pieces and seeds are extremely fine. Then strain through a chinois.
To make the cocktail:
Add the vanilla vodka, Manzana verde, the rose and vanilla syrup and freshly squeezed grapefruit juice into a Boston shaker. Shake until cool and double strain into a Champagne flute.
Top the cocktail with Champagne and gently stir. Express the peel of a grapefruit over the cocktail and garnish with the peel.