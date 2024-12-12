Leamington Spa care home manager celebrates ‘outstanding’ national award win

A care home manager in Leamington Spa is celebrating after winning a prestigious accolade at a national awards ceremony.

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane in Blackdown, was awarded the ‘Outstanding Leadership’ title at the Residential Care Services (RCS) Stars Awards.

The awards recognise individual and team excellence at more than 150 care homes nationwide, across Care UK’s RCS division.

The ‘Outstanding Leadership’ award celebrates individuals who consistently deliver outstanding levels of support and motivation for their team. Winners are recognised for leading with clear direction, in order to deliver exceptional quality of care and a values-based culture within the home.

Francine was one of just four other home managers from across the whole of the UK to be awarded the ‘Outstanding Leadership’ title, for her dedication to her role at Priors House, which is also rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Having worked at Priors House for six years, Francine was commended by the judges for her vision of creating an exceptional home for residents, where team members deliver outstanding care.

Commenting on her win, Francine said: “It’s very important as a leader to be consistent and surrounded by a team who are on the same journey, who share your vision and commitment in everything we do.”

Nicky Cahill, Regional Director at Care UK, added: “Being recognised as an ‘Outstanding Leader’ is a true testament to Francine’s hard work and commitment to making Priors House a wonderful home for both the residents and team.

“This award recognises leaders who go the extra mile, and Francine has certainly proven to us all what it means to be a dedicated and caring leader – well done, Francine!”

Priors House is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.

To find out more about Priors House, please contact Customer Relations Manager Maria Cridge, on 01926 675217, or email [email protected].

Further information can be found on the website, at careuk.com/priors-house.