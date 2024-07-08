Leamington Spa care home toasts 10th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Leamington Spa pulled out all the stops to mark a special anniversary.

It was party time at Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, as residents and team members came together to celebrate the home’s 10th birthday.

On the day, team members organised a special party with a host of games and musical activities to get everyone’s toes tapping, including a special sing-along with singer Barry Juckes and a dancing session.

Adding to the festivities, the home’s Head Chef, Marcin Ignatowicz, prepared a tasty birthday cake for everyone to enjoy and the home’s walls were adorned with ribbons, balloons and banners.

Priors House toasts 10th birthday

Jane Dean, aged 83, Vera O’Conor, aged 82, and Jan Padmore, aged 80, said: “We had a fabulous day, and especially enjoyed the music from Barry. Everyone joined in with singing and dancing.”

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “We had a fantastic time marking a decade of being open in true Priors House fashion – with plenty of music!

“It has been an incredible 10 years, and we are grateful for everyone who has been part of this journey with us. From hosting memorable themed events for the community to joining in nationwide initiatives to promote reading or make residents’ wishes come true, it is safe to say we have been busy – but we wouldn’t change it for the world.

“We can't wait to see what the future has in store for us; may the years ahead be just as exciting as the last 10!”

To find out more about Priors House, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Maria Cridge, on 01926 675 217 or email [email protected]

Priors House, which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.