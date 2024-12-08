Leamington’s very own Kate Livingston has been named Freelancer of the Year at the prestigious Access All Areas Awards, which were held on 5 December, at Indigo at The O2 in London.

The event, part of the Access All Areas Conference & Awards, celebrated excellence in the events industry, with 19 winners crowned across various categories.

Kate, founder and director of Slate Events, has long been a driving force in Leamington Spa's events and arts scene. She is the mastermind behind some of the town’s most beloved events, including Art in the Park, Eco Fest, Good Times Festival, and the newest addition to Warwick’s calendar, the Pursuits Festival.

Her journey began with Slate Art Gallery, where she nurtured her passion for art and community engagement. Over the years, Kate transitioned into event organisation, taking over as director of Art in the Park, a flagship event that has flourished under her leadership. Since her involvement, the festival has attracted record-breaking attendance and become a highlight of the region’s cultural calendar.

Kate’s unwavering commitment to making art and events accessible and affordable for everyone has solidified her reputation as a champion for the community. Her dedication to inclusivity has transformed local events into welcoming spaces for all, fostering creativity and connection.

“This award is an incredibly well-deserved recognition of Kate’s tireless efforts,” a spokesperson said. “Being celebrated on a national level is a testament to her outstanding contributions to the industry and the community. Leamington Spa is truly fortunate to have her as an event organiser.”

Kate’s achievements not only bring pride to the town but also highlight the importance of community-driven initiatives. Her recognition at the Access All Areas Awards underscores the impact of her work, inspiring others to contribute to the vibrant cultural life of Leamington Spa and beyond.