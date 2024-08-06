Leamington Spa home care service appoints new Head of Governance & Quality Assurance

A home care service that operates across Warwickshire has appointed a new Head of Governance & Quality Assurance to elevate its commitment to delivering outstanding care – ensuring the highest standards of safety, effectiveness, and compassion are met across all its services.

New Age Care, whose headquarters is in Leamington Spa, has announced the appointment of Nav Singh as its new Head of Governance & Quality Assurance.

With an impressive career spanning over 15 years in regulatory, inspection, and governance roles within the healthcare sector, Nav brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving quality improvements.

Nav’s career began in London with the civil service, where he spent a decade at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency working to safeguard public health. During his time, Nav collaborated with international organisations such as the World Health Organization, UK Border Force, and Interpol.

In 2017, he transitioned into healthcare, joining the Care Quality Commission (CQC) as an Acute Inspector. Here, Nav ensured that hospital services were complying to the CQC’s five key questions of being safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led.

Over the past seven years, Nav has continued to build on his expertise in governance and quality assurance, supporting a range of healthcare organisations from mental health services to residential and community care. His efforts have consistently led to improved outcomes for service users and enhanced CQC ratings for the organisations he has worked with.

Nav joined New Age Care in April 2024, and has recently transitioned into his new role. He said: “I have found New Age Care to be the first company I have worked with that has a clear and realistic vision of delivering outstanding care. We are all working towards the same goal of delivering the highest standards of care, and this ethos and determination aligns perfectly with my personal ambitions.”

Samantha Whittaker, Director at New Age Care, said: "Nav’s extensive experience is exactly what we need as we continue to strive for excellence in our services. With Nav leading our efforts, we are confident that we will not only meet but exceed the standards expected by the CQC."

Nav's role plays a vital part in creating a culture where staff feel empowered to deliver the best possible care, ultimately improving the lives of the individuals and families New Age Care serves.

For further information on New Age Care, please visit https://newagecare.co.uk/.