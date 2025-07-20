Leamington Spa Photographic Society: Take Ten - and more

How many ways can a one-word subject be interpreted by a group of individual photographers?

That is the question posed by the Take Ten challenge undertaken by several members of Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s Style Group.

Each of the ten participating members has set a one-word theme for themselves and the others to interpret with a single photograph – resulting in subjects ranging from Circular, Square, Glass, Shadow and Night to more conceptual themes such as Help, Disconnected, Danger, Electric and Elegance.

And the resulting images will form a grid of pictures as the centrepiece of the group’s annual ‘Work in Progress’ exhibition at All Saints’ Parish Church in Leamington from Thursday July 31 until Sunday August 3.

Electric by David Eaves

In addition to the Take Ten display, the free-to-enter exhibition will include panels of work by the ten and other members of the Style Group.

Those cover subjects as wide-ranging as hulks of abandoned boats on the bank of a Suffolk river, Man-altered Landscapes, Impressions of Warwickshire, ‘Surface Detail’ and ‘Humanising Plants.’

Style Group co-ordinator Stefan Shillington observed: “While the Take Ten challenge has become a central part of our annual exhibition, the individual panels give each member their own space to use as they wish.

“That means they can show a body of work based on themes or concepts of their own choosing, in whatever way they want, without being restricted to single images or being subject to outside curation.”

The exhibition is open from noon until 5.30pm on Thursday July 31, 10.30am to 5.30pm on Friday August 1 and Saturday August 2, and noon to 5pm on Sunday August 3.