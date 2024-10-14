Leamington Studio Artists collaboration with Warwickshire Young Carers

Leamington Studio Artists (LSA) is excited to announce a new partnership with Warwickshire Young Carers aimed at providing essential support and creative outlets for young people caring for a family member or friend with a disability or illness.

As an organisation dedicated to championing the economic and well-being benefits of visual arts, LSA is committed to fostering partnerships that amplify its impact. This collaboration with Warwickshire Young Carers aligns perfectly with LSA’s mission, offering young carers a unique opportunity to express themselves creatively and build a supportive community. During a recent session led by Sue Southorn, Sue said that all participants really enjoyed a fun-filled day at East Lodge Gallery experimenting with various tools and acrylic paint on different supports. Sue said that the focus was on exploration, self-expression, and fostering a relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere. Through this partnership, LSA will provide Warwickshire Young Carers with access to professional artists and creative workshops. Participants will have the chance to learn new skills, explore various mediums, and express their emotions in a safe and supportive environment. Additionally, the partnership will facilitate opportunities for social interaction, allowing young carers to connect with peers who share similar experiences. One parent expressed gratitude for the impact of the art session on their child, stating, “I feel that the art session was really beneficial for my daughter. She loved creating her artwork and was really proud of them. We have them both on the walls at home now! I think young carers gives her space to be herself, focus on her own needs and wants, and to put herself first. She really enjoyed telling us about her day here, thank you so much for organising it!” Warwickshire Young Carers’ mission has always been to lighten the load on young shoulders, and LSA’s support directly contributes to that goal. By providing opportunities for relaxation, self-expression, and connection, the partnership aims to make a positive difference in the lives of young carers aged 6 and above.