Leamington Town Hall 17th September 2025 – 141 years today

Leamington Town Hall Architect's drawing, John Cundall

141 years ago today, Wednesday 17th September 2025, the new Leamington Spa Town Hall opened its doors, to cheering crowds as the sun shone and banners and flags waved in the gentle breeze. The Leamington Spa Courier observed that it was “a red letter day for Leamington and a red letter day for the country.”

Today, Wednesday 17th September 2025, is the day that the Leamington Town Hall was opened, and Paula Fletcher, Walks Coordinator from Leamington History Group has led daily tours this week around some of its spectacular buildings, as part of Heritage Open Days. These are the first guided tours to take place, supported by WDC and the RLSTC, after recent renovation. They have proved popular with both locals and town visitors. Further tours are at 2:00pm Thursday 18thn and 2:00pm Friday 19th September.

Leamington Town Hall was built in 1884, in gothic revival style, and designed by local architect, John Cundall. No expense was spared in making this a showpiece for the spa town’s civic administration. The tour includes the Mayor’s Office, where current Mayor, Councillor Ruggy Singh, was there to greet guests. Next, there was a visit to the Chairman’s Office, with its grand stained-glass windows depicting Benjamin Satchwell, early Leamington entrepreneur.

Guests were also allowed to step onto the Town Hall Balcony, in the footsteps of many famous people, including Queen Elizabeth II and Randolph Turpin. And finally, the tour ended at the Council Chamber, with its impressive fireplace, elaborate carvings, and stained-glass windows.