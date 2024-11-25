Leamington turns orange for 16 Days of Activism

The Leamington Soroptimists are proud to support 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, running from Monday, 25th November to 10th December.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This global campaign challenges violence against women and girls, with alarming statistics revealing that 1 in 3 women experience violence in their lifetime, and 1 in 4 adolescent girls are abused by their partners.

This year’s campaign is an opportunity to revitalise commitments and demand accountability from decision-makers as the world prepares to mark the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The colour orange, chosen by the United Nations, symbolises hope and a brighter future free from violence against women and girls. To highlight this, Simran Dhariwal, owner of The Terrace bar and restaurant, will illuminate his venue in orange throughout the 16 days. Additionally, Warwick District Council will light up The Royal Spa Centre and the Bandstand in orange from 2nd to 10th December, further emphasising this important cause.

The Terrace Bar, Leamington Spa

Catherine Williamson, President of Leamington Soroptimists, commented:"The 16 Days of Activism remind us that change begins at home. As Soroptimists, we are committed to supporting local initiatives that protect women and girls, amplify their voices, and challenge the systems that perpetuate violence. The striking visual impact of The Terrace and Spa Centre lighting up orange is a fantastic beacon of awareness, shining a light on this vital cause and inspiring our community to take action."

You can support this campaign by:

Sharing the Leamington Soroptimists’ posts during the 16 Days of Activism to raise awareness. Find them on Facebook: fb.com/leamsorops.

Becoming a supporter of the Leamington Soroptimists by visiting: www.leamingtonsoroptimists.co.uk/support