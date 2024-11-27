Leamington's architecture displayed in the Art Box
It features a wonderful array of sketches by Michael and a selection of old photographs from Allan's own collection.
Michael has been sketching since the 1980s and sketches almost every day, creating a large collection of local images. He has selected some sketches from the 1980s to create this very interesting Art Box exhibition, including buildings no longer in existence and others well known to us all.
The photos loaned by Allan Jennings, and others from the collection of fellow Leamington History Group member Peter Coulls, include some of long lost and much loved traditional pubs like the Binswood Tavern and Hope & Anchor along with the Bath Hotel. Others are of old shops, including the much loved Toytown and Woodwards.
Take a look at this fascinating exhibition housed in the smallest of art galleries! The exhibition will run until the New Year.
Art Box is owned by Royal Leamington Spa Town Council and is managed by Friends of Christchurch Gardens. It is available, free of charge, for community or school exhibitions.
Contact [email protected] to enquire.
For news and pictures of Art Box exhibitions, follow @artboxleam on Facebook.