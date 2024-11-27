Leamington's architecture displayed in the Art Box

The latest exhibition in the Art Box by Christchurch Gardens has been installed by Leamington History Group members Michael Jeffs and Allan Jennings, both born and bred in Leamington Spa.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It features a wonderful array of sketches by Michael and a selection of old photographs from Allan's own collection.

Michael has been sketching since the 1980s and sketches almost every day, creating a large collection of local images. He has selected some sketches from the 1980s to create this very interesting Art Box exhibition, including buildings no longer in existence and others well known to us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The photos loaned by Allan Jennings, and others from the collection of fellow Leamington History Group member Peter Coulls, include some of long lost and much loved traditional pubs like the Binswood Tavern and Hope & Anchor along with the Bath Hotel. Others are of old shops, including the much loved Toytown and Woodwards.

The smallest of art galleries!

Take a look at this fascinating exhibition housed in the smallest of art galleries! The exhibition will run until the New Year.

Art Box is owned by Royal Leamington Spa Town Council and is managed by Friends of Christchurch Gardens. It is available, free of charge, for community or school exhibitions.

For news and pictures of Art Box exhibitions, follow @artboxleam on Facebook.