Learn more about the support and services available to those living with life-limiting illnesses

Join The Myton Hospices for an inspiring and informative evening at Rugby Myton Support Hub, where you will have the opportunity to hear first-hand experiences and expert insights from Tracie Townsend-Mills, founder of Arden Angels, Tracey Evans, Patient and Carer Wellbeing Services Lead at The Myton Hospices.

Tracie, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and is now living with a terminal diagnosis and currently in ‘best supportive care’, will be joined by Tracey Evans from Myton. Together they will share their knowledge and experiences, answer questions and provide information about the support and services available to people affected by cancer and other life-limiting conditions.

The free event will take place on Wednesday 6th August from 6:30pm to 8pm at Rugby Myton Support Hub, Barby Road, Rugby, CV22 5PY. Guests are welcome to arrive from 6:30pm to enjoy cake, refreshments and the chance to take part in a raffle before the main talk begins at 7pm followed by a Q&A session.

During the evening, Tracie will speak about her personal journey and the services she has accessed. Her amazing fundraising and community support work was recently recognised on the BBC’s The One Show as part of their “One Big Thank You” surprise with Angela Rippon.

The panel will then open the floor to any questions, offering valuable insights into the resources available through Myton and other services for patients, carers and the wider community.

Tracie Townsend-Mills said: “I’m focusing all my energy on helping others and making sure fellow patients know that it is okay not to be okay. It’s okay to ask questions, to speak up for yourself and to advocate for your own care – because no one knows your body better than you do. Awareness and early detection are key. That’s why I launched the ‘Check your Ducks’ campaign. We need to get people talking, and what better way to start those conversations than with a pink glittery duck that engages children and helps raise awareness that could one day lead to prevention and a cure.”

Tracey Evans said: “People often ask me who they should contact about their illness, as it can be confusing with so many professionals involved. Others have shared that they’ve had limited support simply because they weren’t aware of what was available. That’s why this informative evening is so important – it offers a chance to hear Tracie’s story and learn more about the range of services that could be available to them.”

This event is free to attend, and everyone aged 18+ is welcome – including people going through similar experiences, carers, family, friends and healthcare professionals – anyone who is interested in learning more about Tracie’s story and Myton’s services.

As spaces are limited, please register your interest online. Find out more and sign up online at mytonhospice.org/Awareness

The Myton Hospices look forward to welcoming you for an evening of conversation, connection and information.