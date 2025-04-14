Legendary folk-rockers "Steeleye Span" to play The Royal Spa Centre

Steeleye Span are heading to The Royal Spa Centre on Monday, 12 May.

Steeleye Span has been one of the most influential names in British roots music. Pioneers of folk-rock, Steeleye Span changed the face of folk music forever, taking it out of small clubs and into the world of gold discs and international tours. Members have come and gone over the years, but Steeleye has always remained at the forefront of the genre they helped to define, and, 56 years later the band has become an institution in British music.