Leisure centre in Rugby offers free careers advice this January

With most people wanting to achieve some kind of personal growth in 2025*, Skills for Life has teamed up with Better leisure centres to offer free careers advice to gym-goers this January.

According to a new survey, whilst January is known as a time where people often commit to improving their physical health, people are wanting to take a more comprehensive approach to personal development in 2025.

The poll of 2,000 adults commissioned by the Skills for Life campaign shows “brain gains” are one of the most popular goals for people in the West Midlands, with more than two fifths (44%) wanting to learn something new in the year ahead. Furthermore, 58% plan on setting themselves a professional goal, such as switching jobs, getting a pay rise or working towards a promotion.

Flexing those mental muscles by upskilling and learning something new could help people improve their lives by boosting their confidence and their career prospects. That’s why Skills for Life has partnered with Better to encourage adults to improve their “learning health” this January.

When surveyed, more than two thirds of residents (68%) said they think it’s easier to commit to a physical goal – such as losing weight, going to a gym or taking up running – than it is to commit to learning a new skill. When asked why, most said they felt physical goals were “more attainable” (36%) and learning something new was too expensive (23%).

On Wednesday 29th January, careers adviser, Denton Fishley from the National Careers Service will be on site at The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre in Rugby offering free, impartial careers advice to customers looking for a career change or simply wanting to learn something new in the year ahead. Denton says: “There’s no better time to take stock and review your skillset than at the start of a new year. But taking that first step can sometimes feel really daunting.

“I know from my experience as a careers adviser that there are lots of reasons why people can put off learning new skills – whether that’s the perceived cost of courses or people simply thinking they’re too old to learn something new. But we would encourage people to look again. Learning new skills doesn’t always mean you have to spend money and is for everyone.

“I want to help as many people as possible kickstart their learning journey this January. If there’s something you’ve always wanted to explore or a career that’s always intrigued you, but you didn’t know where to start, head down to Rugby Leisure Centre on the 29th of January and we can talk it through. With so many free and flexible training opportunities available, it’s never been easier to get started.”

Skills for Life is encouraging adults to explore the various government-funded courses available. From short courses like Skills Bootcamps, available in a range of subjects, to apprenticeships or Higher Technical Qualifications, there’s something to suit everyone’s goals for 2025.

Customer & Communities Director at Better, Joseph Rham, says: “Prioritising our physical, mental and learning health are all things we should be focussing on in the New Year. Better aims to support as many people as possible to get active and experience the huge benefits of improved health and wellbeing. Likewise, learning a new skill can not only be empowering but also offer real opportunities for employment and career development.

“We are therefore delighted to be supporting Skills for Life in 2025 with several of our leisure centres and gyms across the country hosting free personal development - or ‘PD’ sessions - with career advisers from the National Careers Service in the new year. To find out more and learn while you burn this January, visit better.org.uk.”

To find out more about the free and flexible training courses and qualifications available in Rugby and the West Midlands, search ‘Skills for Life’ today.