Leisure centres in Stratford-on-Avon to offer free CPR training

Leisure centres across Stratford-on-Avon District will be hosting free CPR training on Saturday 29 June as part of a community open weekend.

Happening from 10am until 12noon, the free sessions will be led by qualified first aid trainers who will teach people how to carry out CPR and use a defibrillator when someone is having a cardiac arrest.

The life saving procedure can more than double someone’s chances of surviving a cardiac arrest, and testament to this is an incident that happened at The Greig Leisure Centre in Alcester last month.

While playing badminton with friends, twenty-five-year-old Harry Marsh suddenly collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest. Thanks to the centre’s staff and members of the karate club administering CPR and using a defibrillator, Harry’s life was saved.

Stratford Leisure Centre

Harry is one of the 30,000-plus people in the UK who have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and his story highlights just how critical CPR training is.

To create more positive outcomes like this, The Greig Leisure Centre – along with others in the area – are passionate about encouraging the local community to attend their free CPR training.

The other participating centres are Stratford Leisure Centre, Southam Leisure Centre, Shipston Leisure Centre and Studley Leisure Centre, all of which are managed by leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

Richard Bell, contract manager for Everyone Active in Stratford, said: “We’re so happy that Harry is now doing well, but that outcome wouldn’t have been possible without CPR training. You never know when a situation like that could happen, so being prepared is vital.

“That’s why we’re pleased to be hosting these free training sessions, and we hope to see many people from the local community attending to learn this lifesaving skill.”

The recent incident follows the launch of the British Heart Foundation’s Every Minute Matters campaign, which is fronted by popular footballers like Tom Lockyer and Graeme Souness who have experienced cardiac issues themselves. The aim of the campaign is to encourage over a quarter of a million people to learn life-saving CPR skills over the next year.

Richard continues: “In the world of sport, there is a growing number of young people with life-threatening heart conditions, and we want to play our part in equipping the nation with the knowledge and skills to save a life.”

Cllr Lorraine Grocott, Environmental and Neighbourhood Services Portfolio said: “I am pleased that we are able to offer this valuable training in our leisure centres across the District. A sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time, regardless of their age. CPR training really could make the difference between a life or a death one day.

“Those trained are better prepared to react to a life-threatening situation, should one arise. Helping them to act quickly and confidently in a calm manner when it really counts.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to these free sessions. This training equips you with the knowledge and skills which could one day prove to be life saving.”

As well as the CPR workshops, there will be a variety of free activities happening at the leisure centres throughout the weekend, such as:

· Stratford Leisure Centre – TAGactive all weekend, plus Clip n’ Climb on Sunday

· Shipston Leisure Centre – pool inflatable session on Saturday afternoon, plus free gym access

· The Greig Leisure Centre – outdoor court sessions all weekend

· Studley Leisure Centre – family swim sessions on Sunday and badminton all weekend