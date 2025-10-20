Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Dvořák's Mass in D - 15th November 2025

Warwick & Kenilworth Choral Society presents Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms and Dvořák's Mass in D major, Op. 86.

Alex Silverman, Conductor, Colin Druce, Organ and Helen Sharp, Harp.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 15 at 7.30pm, All Saints Church, Leamington Spa CV31 1AA.

Tickets, priced £15 (£5 students and under-18s), are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/wkcs, or on the door, Presto Music, Kenilworth Books, and Warwick Books.

