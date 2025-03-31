Less than 100 tickets available for popular Leamington event which is just days away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keen runners are being urged to snap up the final remaining tickets for a popular Leamington event which is just days away.

Around 2,000 runners are set to take to the streets of Leamington for the Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run which will return on Sunday, April 6.

There are now less than 100 tickets left for the annual event, which is organised by the Leamington Round Table and supported by title sponsor Leamington-based law firm Wright Hassall.

The run is set to start at 10am, and participants will take the usual route starting at Newbold Terrace East and finishing at Mill Gardens, next to Jephson Gardens.

Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Leamington for last year's Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run.

A free 1k Kids Run will also take place at 11.30am for those aged two to 15, with all participants receiving a medal and T-shirt, and places are now available to book.

This year’s event is focusing on sustainability, with organisers working with the Team Recycle project, in partnership with Coventry-based Trophy Me, to create a medal made from recycled plastics for the very first time.

Approximately one plastic bottle which can hold four pints milk can be used to create a single medal.

Cash prizes and trophies will be presented to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-placed male and female runners, and trophies presented to teams and age category winners.

The event has raised more than £500,000 for hundreds of charities, community groups, PTAs, clubs and local initiatives since being launched in 2004.

This year, newly branded T-shirts and hoodies featuring a new Leamington-inspired logo which are available to purchase on the run’s website will help boost this year’s fundraising total further.

Thomas White, of Leamington Round Table, said: “We are extremely excited for this year’s event and are looking forward to welcoming all of the runners taking part.

“This year we are focusing on sustainability, and it is fantastic to be working with Team Recycle and Trophy Me to design and create a sustainable medal made from recycled plastic.

“All of the plastic is locally-sourced, and being Coventry-based means they are just a stone's throw away from Leamington and they are really enthusiastic to be a part of our community event.

“We are now down to the final few tickets, so would urge anyone wishing to take part to snap them up now to avoid disappointment.

“As always, a number of road closures will be in place for the event, and we will be providing updates on these on our social media channels.”

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, added: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run.

“It’s an extremely popular event which supports an incredible amount of good causes across the community, and we are proud to have sponsored it every year since its inception.

“Good luck to all of the runners taking part – we look forward to welcoming everyone to the event and also seeing the new sustainable medals.”

Full details on the event can be found at www.regency10k.co.uk.