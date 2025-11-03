Let the games begin! Housebuilder appoints Warwickshire teen as Junior Head of Play

Hayden Calvert’s winning design.

A housebuilder in Rugby has welcomed a very special team member to spearhead its efforts in creating inclusive and accessible play areas.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Redrow at Houlton on Butlers Leap, has named 14-year-old Hayden Calvert as its new Junior Head of Play.

This follows a nationwide search inviting the next generation to unleash their creativity and submit drawings of their dream inclusive play area – designed to be accessible for children of all abilities.

Hayden’s imaginative concept features a wheelchair-accessible swing placed next to a standard swing, inviting all children to play together. It also includes ramps, cycle paths, hiding tunnels for quiet time, and plenty of trees and plants to enhance wellbeing.

Hayden, who is from Nuneaton, said: “I am very proud of winning this competition. Being an autistic child, I understand how it feels to be left out, so that's what inspired me to help.

“I really like playgrounds and I wanted a playground for everyone, no matter who they are.”

As Junior Head of Play, Hayden has been rewarded with a £500 voucher to go towards his own playmaking. Elements of his design will be brought to life in communities nationwide as part of Redrow Midlands’s pledge to build 100 new inclusive play areas across the country every year.

Hayden will now work closely with the housebuilder to provide expert guidance, helping to create imaginative spaces that spark adventure, creativity and connection – and, most importantly, make every child feel welcome.

The competition was launched alongside research revealing growing concerns about the decline of outdoor play, particularly for children with disabilities or neurodivergence. A survey of more than 2,000 parents across the country found half of those with disabled children believe playgrounds are inaccessible, while 65% report their children play outside less than they did at the same age.

These insights fuelled Redrow Midlands’s mission to ensure children of all abilities and backgrounds can access safe, exciting outdoor spaces close to home.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We’re passionate about making play accessible to every child.

“The panel was really impressed by Hayden’s impactful design and thoughtful consideration of health and safety features, including a seatbelt and sponge flooring, as well as his creative integration of natural elements that brought the playful design to life.

“We’re excited to be guided by Hayden as he helps shape the future of play, ensuring outdoor spaces are fun, inclusive and accessible for all children.’’

