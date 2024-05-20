Let there be light: Leamington Spa care home invites local community to honour D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington Spa care home is opening its doors to the community for a commemorative ceremony.

On Thursday 6th June, from 10am – 3pm, Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day with its very own lamp lighting ceremony.

To commemorate the Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek, CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with charities supporting the three forces and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.

At Priors House, the team have been hard at work organising a special event which will see residents and guests enjoy a 1940s-themed party, complete with bunting, flags, and popular wartime songs from singer, Gemma Richens. Some of the team members will even be dressed in wartime clothes and for lunch, Head Chef, Marcin, and the culinary team will serve a delicious BBQ in the garden.

Care UK residents gear up for D-Day

In the afternoon, the winner of the D-Day 80th anniversary cake competition will be announced and at 3pm there will be a D-Day themed quiz. Everyone in attendance can also participate in a reminiscence session for residents who served in the armed forces and will be encouraged to bring old photos and memorabilia along.

The lamp, which represents the peace that followed the end of World War Two, will be lit at 9:15pm by residents.

Margaret Arnold, aged 93, said: “I met my husband, Francis, in France while serving during the war. It is important for the community, old and young, to come together to remember this day because it is part of our country’s history, and the perfect chance for our younger generations to learn about how our elders lived, survived and paved the way for us.”

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “Here at Priors House, we’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted to be joining a nationwide initiative by opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity, and in the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and memories – it’s been fantastic to hear everyone’s experiences and learn from one another.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Priors House for what we anticipate will be a heartfelt day for everyone involved!”

To find out more about how Care UK is supporting the initiative, please visit: careuk.com/dday-80th-anniversary

To find out more about Priors House or book a place at the event, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Maria Cridge, on 01926 675 217 or email [email protected]

Priors House, which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the CQC, is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the home has its very own cinema and hair salon, and there is plenty of space – both indoors and out – for relaxation and recreation.