Let's get moving! Community-driven run in Rugby for people of all abilities
It’s being organised by RunThrough and takes place on Sunday, October 20.
The race starts at Hart Field and passes through the town’s country roads, before returning via the old Great Central railway line.
Organisers say it promises to be a memorable experience with a unique medal, post-race goodies, and enthusiastic local support.
Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, said: “We’re excited to bring back the Rugby Half Marathon, and we hope it will inspire even more people in the local community to get active.
"RunThrough is committed to making running accessible and enjoyable, fostering a community where everyone can participate and improve their well-being through fitness.”
For more information, visit https://www.runthrough.co.uk/event/rugby-half-marathon-october-2024/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.