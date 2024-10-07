Let's get moving! Community-driven run in Rugby for people of all abilities

Runners enjoy the last event in Rugby.

People in Rugby will be lacing up their trainers for Rugby Half Marathon this month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s being organised by RunThrough and takes place on Sunday, October 20.

The race starts at Hart Field and passes through the town’s country roads, before returning via the old Great Central railway line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers say it promises to be a memorable experience with a unique medal, post-race goodies, and enthusiastic local support.

Matt Wood, Co-Founder of RunThrough, said: “We’re excited to bring back the Rugby Half Marathon, and we hope it will inspire even more people in the local community to get active.

"RunThrough is committed to making running accessible and enjoyable, fostering a community where everyone can participate and improve their well-being through fitness.”

For more information, visit https://www.runthrough.co.uk/event/rugby-half-marathon-october-2024/