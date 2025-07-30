Let's go to the beach: Free summer fun in Rugby town centre

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 15:15 BST
Grab your buckets and spades – Rugby beach is back this summer.

The attraction returns to Rugby Market Place from August 12-14.

It features real sand for building sandcastles, deck chairs and buckets and spades provided.

No booking needed, just turn up and enjoy three days of fun. It runs from 10am – 5pm.

