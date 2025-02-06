Let's hear it for the girls! Big FA cup match kicks off for Rugby women's team this weekend

There’s no stopping Rugby Borough Women’s FC as they prepare to take to the field for a sell-out match on Sunday (February 9).

The players are next in action at the Kilsby Lane club for their FA Cup fifth round tie against Liverpool, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward paid tribute to the players.

He said: “I’m looking forward to personally attending the match and showing my support and I know the whole of Rugby is right behind them in wishing them well with a sell-out crowd.

Come on ladies!

"The game is also going to be live on tv through BBC iplayer and the red button plus other channels. A great occasion for the team and the community and will no doubt help to raise the profile of the women’s game and that of Rugby Borough Women.”

Lee Burch, Head Coach, Rugby Borough Womens FC, said: “We are all looking forward to the upcoming FA Cup game against Liverpool Women FC and as a club we are really pleased with the support shown ahead of the game.

"Since we have moved to become Rugby Borough we have been working to build up our support and deliver a women’s team the area can be proud of.

“From winning the Birmingham County Cup to competiting in the top end of the league we are now bringing a WSL side to our sold out ground at Kilsby Lane.

"We are excited to have your support for the upcoming games and the future.”