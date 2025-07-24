Leycester House celebrates National Picnic Day with jungle-themed fun and intergenerational joy

National Picnic Day at Leycester House

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwick marked National Picnic Day with a lively indoor jungle-themed celebration, joined by children from a local nursery for a joyful afternoon of food, fun and shared memories.

Leycester House, part of the Berkley Care Group, welcomed nine children from Little Meadows Nursery for their monthly intergenerational session, this time taking the form of a picnic in the home’s bistro, complete with animal-themed toys, cupcakes and plenty of laughter.

Though the weather didn’t allow for garden dining, the team brought the sunshine indoors with vibrant decorations and a creative jungle theme. Children brought along their favourite animal toys, including a hippo, sloth, elephant, giraffe, and bear, which helped spark conversations and playtime with residents.

In-house chefs prepared a picnic feast for all to enjoy, featuring sandwiches, wraps, sausage rolls, pork pies, crudités, crisps, animal cupcakes, bear cakes, and fresh fruit skewers. The warm atmosphere was filled with laughter and music as children and residents shared stories, played with balloons, and enjoyed their favourite treats.

The intergenerational connection was felt throughout, with resident John providing plenty of entertainment by interpreting each animal for the children, much to their delight.

These regular sessions form part of Leycester House’s ongoing commitment to intergenerational activity, which brings wellbeing benefits for both young and older participants through connection, storytelling and play.

Commenting on the event, Rachel Devey, the Activities Manager at Leycester House Care Home, said: “Our jungle picnic was such a special way to mark National Picnic Day. The children brought so much energy and joy into the home, and it was lovely to see the interactions between them and our residents.

“These visits are always a highlight, and today’s theme made it even more memorable, the room was full of smiles, laughter, and jungle fun.”