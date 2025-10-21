Life-changing hip surgery at Meriden Hospital

“I’d been in pain for quite a while and it was getting harder to do even the basics,” Mr McBride recalls. “It reached the point where I knew I had to find a long-term solution.”

For months, everyday activities had become a challenge for 60-year-old Paul McBride from Coventry. Walking even short distances caused sharp pain. Getting in and out of a car required careful manoeuvring. Rising from a chair felt like an obstacle course.

“I’d been in pain for quite a while and it was getting harder to do even the basics,” Mr McBride recalls. “It reached the point where I knew I had to find a long-term solution.”

After an initial consultation, Mr McBride was offered the opportunity to choose a surgeon. “I was given three excellent consultants to consider,” he explained. “When I researched them, Mr Mohammad Faisal immediately stood out. His experience with the SUPERPATH® hip replacement technique—which allows for a smaller incision, less muscle disruption, and a faster recovery—really impressed me. I felt confident I was in the right hands.”

Mr Paul McBride following surgery

From the first appointment to the day of surgery, Mr McBride describes the care as “seamless and reassuring.” He noted how clearly Mr Mohammad Faisal, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Meriden Hospital explained each step of the procedure, making sure he felt fully prepared. “He gave me complete confidence. I knew exactly what to expect and felt very well looked after.”

Mr Faisal confirmed the complexity of the case and the benefits of the chosen technique: “Mr McBride consulted me because of significant hip pain and difficulty performing day-to-day activities,” said Mr Faisal.

“On examination his hip movements were very restricted, and X-rays showed severe arthritis. He was keen on a quick recovery because of upcoming commitments, so we discussed all options, including hip replacement. He chose the minimally invasive SUPERPATH® approach.

The surgery went smoothly, and his recovery was rapid. With this technique there is minimal soft-tissue damage, so most patients are walking from day one and driving within 10–14 days. I’m delighted that Mr McBride has achieved such a swift, seamless recovery.”

Mr McBride, 5 weeks Following Surgery

SUPERPATH®, short for Supercapsular Percutaneously Assisted Total Hip, represents a new generation of hip replacement surgery. Unlike traditional methods that often require cutting muscles and tendons, this procedure is designed to preserve the natural structures around the hip joint. Surgeons work between the existing muscles rather than through them, which helps maintain strength and stability after the operation.

Because the incision is smaller and the soft tissue is largely untouched, patients typically experience less pain, a more discreet scar, and a significantly quicker return to normal activities. Many are able to stand and walk on the same day as the operation and resume driving within a fortnight, reducing the long recovery times once associated with hip replacement surgery.

For Mr McBride, the results were immediate. “I was able to walk almost immediately after the operation,” Mr McBride said. “Mr Faisal told me I should be 90 percent back to normal within six weeks—and he was right. My scar is tiny and healed beautifully. Regaining my independence so quickly was amazing.”

Equally memorable was the experience of staying at Meriden Hospital itself. “From start to finish, everything was outstanding,” Mr McBride shared. “The nurses were attentive and kind, the facilities were spotless, and even the meals were excellent. Having a private room made the whole recovery process so much more comfortable. I honestly couldn’t have asked for better care.”

Now enjoying life free from the limitations of hip pain, Mr McBride is eager to recommend the same path to others. “If you’re considering a hip replacement, I’d say choose the SUPERPATH® procedure with Mr Faisal without hesitation. It’s life-changing. The quick recovery, minimal scar, and overall experience have been fantastic.”

Mr McBride’s story highlights the dedication of Meriden Hospital’s team and the expertise of Mr Faisal, whose skill in the latest surgical techniques continues to transform lives across the region.