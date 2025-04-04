Life-saving defibrillator installed in Nuneaton church providing 24-hour access to vital emergency care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Nuneaton parish priest has given thanks for the installation of a new life-saving defibrillator providing 24-hour access to vital emergency care for the local community.

The defibrillator was provided to Our Lady of the Angels RC Church on Coton Road through funds raised by Royal Mail colleagues as part of the company’s partnership with the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

The church was among organisations and communities across the UK who were encouraged by the BHF to apply for a free lifesaving defibrillator

Father Jimmy Lutwama, Parish Priest at Our Lady of the Angels RC Church said: “I was so excited to hear that the British Heart Foundation was going to donate a defibrillator for installation at the Church compound. This has given me and the thousands of people who use our church huge peace of mind knowing that this lifesaving device is now on hand.

Father Jimmy Lutwama with the defibrillator at Our Lady of the Angels RC Church

“In addition to our regular Holy Mass attendants, we host many groups throughout the week from brownies to senior citizens’ lunch clubs, dance classes and playgroups for children. I have huge appreciation for such a providential lifesaving machine in our midst.

“The church is on a main road into Nuneaton and opposite the busy Riversley Park, so there will be many thousands of people who can potentially benefit from the device in the event of a cardiac arrest. Around 30,000 people a year suffer an out of hospital cardiac arrest. Giving CPR and using a defibrillator can more than double someone’s chance of survival. We are very grateful to the Royal Mail and the British Heart Foundation for providing us with our defibrillator.”

As the partnership reaches its two-year anniversary, Royal Mail and the British Heart Foundation are celebrating the success of the life-saving partnership, which aims to protect heart health and save lives in communities across the UK.

Thanks to the incredible efforts of Royal Mail colleagues, the partnership has so far raised £1 million, providing essential support for thousands of people in local communities.

Through a variety of fundraising activities—including running, cycling, trekking, and baking—Royal Mail colleagues have demonstrated unwavering dedication to the cause, contributing to this impressive total. The funds raised are directly supporting BHF’s Community Hearts Programme, which is making a real difference in local communities.

Greg Sage, Director of Corporate Affairs & ESG at Royal Mail said: "Royal Mail has been a trusted presence on the UK’s doorsteps and at the heart of communities for over 500 years. Our commitment to delivering for our customers and society extends beyond our core services and our partnership with BHF is helping to save lives in local communities by funding defibrillators like this one in Nuneaton.

“Raising £1 million in just two years is an extraordinary achievement, and it's a direct result of the passion and dedication of our 130,000 colleagues across the country."

Charmaine Griffiths, Chief Executive of the British Heart Foundation, said: “Thanks to the incredible fundraising efforts of Royal Mail colleagues the partnership has raised £1 million for the British Heart Foundation, providing essential support for thousands of people in local communities. This comes at a time when the BHF has never been more needed.

“Every penny of this £1millon will support the BHF’s Community Hearts Programme, placing defibrillators in communities across the UK, increasing the support of our Heart Helpline, building on our heart health information, and training more young people in the lifesaving skill of CPR than ever before. I can’t wait to see what the second half of our partnership brings.”

The partnership between Royal Mail and the BHF has led to key achievements in heart health, including the installation of hundreds of defibrillators, CPR training for thousands of young people, and improved access to cardiac nurses and heart health information in various formats. Additionally, Royal Mail has introduced initiatives like applying a BHF postmark on mail, offering CPR training to staff, and supporting heart health with healthier meals and blood pressure monitors. This collaboration highlights their shared commitment to combating heart disease and making a lasting impact on public health.