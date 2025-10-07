Lightning storm creates chaos and opportunity at local community centre

A lightning storm in July caused significant disruption at the Kenilworth Centre, a registered charity and vital community hub.

The strike led to damage throughout the building, affecting internet and phone systems, as well as the centre’s security infrastructure. A full investigation later revealed that the recently installed solar panels on the roof were also damaged.

While the solar panel and electrical repairs should be covered by our insurance - the scaffolding required for the fix, presents a rare opportunity to address longstanding issues with the roof. There are persistent leaks into the main hall and the roof now urgently needs sealing and a full replacement of all fixings.

The total cost of these essential roof repairs is estimated to be around £8,000. A huge amount of work over the last few years has increased our income from room hire and we have gained further support with funding and donations, and as such we have managed to secure £4,000 of maintenance funds for the repair.

Leaking Roof at Local Charity

We are now calling on local businesses and the wider community to help us raise the remaining amount, so the roof can be repaired at the same time as the solar panels. This will save future costs of erecting scaffolding twice.

After a soft launch at the AGM we have already received significant support and we hope to hit our target before the end of October.

We will be hosting an afternoon tea fundraiser here at the Kenilworth Centre on Sunday the 26th with Ruth Reading from Barclays providing the cakes. We will be playing music from "Singing In The Rain" and other water related tunes while serving tea, sandwiches and cake.

the Kenilworth Centre

The Kenilworth Centre continues to be a vital space for youth, families, and community groups. Every pound raised will help ensure the building remains safe, dry, and welcoming for all who use it.

The Kenilworth Centre is an independent charity, leasing the building on a fully repairing lease from WCC, which means that we are responsible for all repairs, even structural.

If you would like more information on tKC, you can view the annual IMPACT report here: https://www.thekenilworthcentre.com/about/

You can support the campaign by donating at: Just Giving tKC Roof Campaign

If you would prefer to donate directly to tKC please email [email protected] for further details.

Let’s raise the roof — together!