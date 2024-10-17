Lights, camera, AI? Care home uses AI to transport residents to silver screen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at a Warwickshire care home were transported (digitally) into the silver screen earlier this month thanks to the magic of AI.

From the outer space scenes of Star Wars, to the fast paced world of the Karate Kid, some lucky residents at Studley Rose care home got to see themselves in the midst of the action thanks to a tech savvy care worker.

Ben Line, who is an activity coordinator at the Studley based home, which is part of the Macc Care group, led the exciting adventure, using photos from a recent Mobility Dojo session and transforming them into cinematic masterpieces, giving residents their moment of action-packed stardom.

The group were asked to pick their favourite blockbuster films for the day and gave their permission for their images to be used so they could see themselves up on the big screen.

Utilising a combination of Photoshop wizardry and AI tools, Ben creatively reworked images of residents practising their mobility exercises into dynamic scenes straight out of popular action films. From battling intergalactic forces to starring in high-speed car chases, each resident had their own action-packed image which was then shown on the onsite cinema to all the residents.

"We’re always looking for new ways to engage our residents and bring joy to their daily lives," said Ben. "Using AI and a bit of creative magic, we were able to turn everyday moments into extraordinary experiences. The guys absolutely loved seeing themselves in these iconic cinematic moments, and it was a brilliant way to encourage them to stay active."

The activity was part of Studley Rose’s ongoing programme of fun, interactive events designed to support residents’ wellbeing and mobility. Known for its focus on creating enriching, personalised experiences, the care home continues to explore innovative ways to blend technology with day-to-day life.

Faye Maycroft, Home Manager at Studley Rose, added: "At Macc Care, we’re committed to enriching later life in imaginative and meaningful ways. The joy and laughter this activity sparked was infectious, and it’s these moments of fun and connection that make such a difference to our residents. Ben’s creativity, combined with AI, has once again shown that technology can enhance lives, even in the most unexpected ways."

A Warwickshire care home used AI to put residents on the silver screen.

Studley Rose continues to lead the way in creating a vibrant, supportive environment for its residents, blending traditional care with the latest innovations to ensure residents live life to the fullest.

Images feature: Bob Pessall, Wendy Grogan, Brian Edwards and Sara Hester.