"l'll do my very best to promote this town, its residents and the council": Meet the new Mayor of Rugby

Rugby’s new mayor has chosen 'hearts and minds' as her theme, with plans to promote mental and physical wellbeing throughout her year in office.

Cllr Barbara Brown was appointed Mayor at Rugby Borough Council's annual meeting yesterday (Thursday, May 15).

She has represented the New Bilton Ward since 2019.

Cllr Brown grew up in St Andrew's Crescent, Rokeby, living in one of the first council homes built after the Second World War before moving to Hillmorton.

She worked as a secondary school teacher before taking on an advisory education role, working at schools across Warwickshire.

Cllr Brown and her late husband, Richard, have a son, Kieren, and daughter, Elspeth, who takes on the role of Mayor's Consort during her mother's Mayoral term.

She has chosen to support charities which embrace the 'hearts and minds' theme during her term - PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide and the Myton Hospices.

PAPYRUS offers direct, interventionist support to people experiencing thoughts of suicide, and those concerned a person may be suicidal.

The charity runs a 24/7, free, confidential helpline (call HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 41 41), delivers accredited suicide prevention education and training programmes, and campaigns to change and influence national policy around suicide prevention.

The Myton Hospices runs hospices in Rugby, Coventry and Warwick, supporting people living with a terminal illness, and their families, from the point of diagnosis to end of life.

Rugby Myton Hospice opened in the grounds of the Hospital of St Cross in 2002 following a successful £1 million fundraising drive.

The hospice provides a range of care and support services, and also operates a 'hub' offering support, information and guidance to residents facing a terminal diagnosis and their carers.

Cllr Brown told the meeting of annual council she had very personal reasons for supporting both charities - her late husband Richard received palliative care at Myton and one of her secondary students committed suicide, prompting her support for PAPYRUS.

Speaking about growing up in Rugby, Cllr Brown recalled walking down Dunchurch Road with her mother as a child and asking her who lived in the bungalows with the big windows.

"She said 'I really don't know pet' and I said it must be somebody really important, like the Mayor," Cllr Brown said.

"It just seemed something which was completely out of my reach and you've given me the opportunity to do it.

"As Mayor, I'll do my very best to promote this town, its residents and the council."

The appointment of a Deputy Mayor was deferred until next month's meeting of full council.

Anyone interested in supporting the Mayor's charities can call (01788) 533523 or email [email protected]

For more information on PAPYRUS Prevention of Young Suicide, visit www.papyrus-uk.org For more information on the Myton Hospices, visit www.mytonhospice.org