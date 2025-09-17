Local business Sitemark Ltd gears up for the ultimate charity challenge in support of St Richard’s Hospice
Taking place on Saturday 27 September 2025, the event sees teams embark on an epic 35-mile journey through the stunning Worcestershire countryside, paddling from Pershore to Tewkesbury, walking from Tewkesbury to Severn Stoke, and finally cycling back to Pershore. It’s a true test of endurance, teamwork, and community spirit all to raise vital funds for hospice care.
Making a difference, together
Sitemark’s team of colleagues will be coming together outside of the workplace to take on this challenge and raise much-needed funds for St Richard’s Hospice, which provides specialist care and support to people and families affected by life-limiting illnesses across Worcestershire.
“We’re so proud to be supporting St Richard’s Hospice,” said Mike Boxall, Managing Director at Sitemark. “As a team, we’re ready to dig deep, push ourselves, and most importantly, raise funds that will help the hospice continue its incredible work. Every donation will make a real difference to people in our local community.”
How you can support Team Sitemark
- Donate: Every team is asked to raise a minimum of £200 per person. You can show your support and donate to Team Sitemark’s fundraising JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sitemark
- Sponsor: Local businesses interested in sponsoring the team’s efforts are warmly encouraged to get in touch.
- Cheer them on: Help spread the word on social media, or come along on the day to cheer the team through the finish line.
About Paddle, Plod & Pedal
Organised by St Richard’s Hospice, Paddle, Plod & Pedal is a unique team challenge that combines three activities across scenic river and countryside routes. It’s not about finishing first — it’s about coming together, getting active, and raising money for an important cause.