Local businesses unite to support local football team

Two businesses based on Somers Road have teamed up to support Bilton Ajax’s newest youth football team, the U8 Dragons. JD Fabrications Ltd and The Blind Company have teamed up to provide crucial support by becoming the team's new shirt sponsor and purchasing training equipment.

The Dragons, a dedicated group of 10 local boys who became a team in January this year when they began competing in the Northampton and District Youth Alliance League. They train weekly and compete in league matches every weekend. The team is coached by Serg and Mark, who volunteer their time to mentor the boys, helping them grow both as athletes and individuals.

James, CEO of JD Fabrications and the team’s new shirt sponsor, commented, “I think it’s really important that young lads have a healthy outlet and the opportunity to learn valuable life skills through team sports.”

Karl, CEO of The Blind Company, generously purchased a range of training equipment to support the team. As a sports coach himself, Karl emphasised, “I know how vital it is to have the right equipment to support a child’s development and help them reach their full potential.”

Coaches Serg and Mark expressed their gratitude, saying, “Support from local businesses gives the boys a real boost – it shows them that people care and believe in them. We love coaching this team because it’s not just about teaching football—it’s about shaping character, building teamwork, and instilling the value of hard work and dedication. The boys have come a long way in the past six months, and we can’t wait to see them continue to grow, both as a team and as individuals.”

After training with their new equipment, the boys went on to secure a victory in their next league match, demonstrating the immediate impact that a boost in morale can have on their performance!

The commitment from these local businesses highlights the power of community support in fostering the growth and development of young athletes. With their dedication and the backing of local companies, the Bilton Ajax Dragons are set to continue making strides both on and off the field.