Local care company named among Top 20 UK homecare providers

Unique Senior Care, a Warwickshire-based home care provider, has been honoured as one of the top 20 homecare providers in the UK by homecare.co.uk.

Out of approximately 12,000 home care providers in the UK, Unique Senior Care, which operates domiciliary care services across Coventry & Kenilworth, Solihull, and Warwickshire, has received this award for the last four consecutive years. It also stands out as the only provider in Warwickshire to receive this prestigious recognition for 2024.

In the UK, more than 950,000 people receive domiciliary care, highlighting the vital role that home care services play in supporting individuals to live independently in their own homes. Carers provide assistance with daily activities such as washing, dressing, cooking, engaging in activities, and general household tasks.

Phil Wright Howarth, Director of Unique Senior Care, expressed his pride in the achievement:

Owners, Phil and Phil with some of the Unique Senior Care team

"Being named one of the top 20 home care groups in the UK by homecare.co.uk for 2024 is a wonderful honour. It’s a true testament to the dedication of our entire team, particularly our Caregivers, who always go the extra mile to ensure our clients receive the best possible care. Their hard work and compassion improve our clients' lives every day, and we’re committed to keeping these high standards and continuing to make a positive impact in our community.

We consistently encourage our clients and their families to provide feedback. This input helps us see what we’re doing right and where we can improve, guiding us on our journey to continuously enhance our services. A heartfelt thank you goes out to our clients and their families for their trust and feedback.”

The Top 20 Home Care Provider Awards are determined through a fair process that considers review scores, regulatory compliance, and a minimum number of reviews. This ensures that the awards genuinely reflect the experiences of those receiving care, making them truly meaningful.