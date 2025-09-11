Local care home celebrates Emergency Services Day
September 9th is the UK’s Emergency Services Day, or 999 Day. The day gives people a chance to show their appreciation for the two million people serving communities in the emergency services either as employees or volunteers.
Genoveva Tamasi, General Manager at the home, said: “Our local police officers, ambulance crews, doctors and firefighters put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones and homes, so we wanted to take the opportunity to let them know just how much we appreciate all that they do for us. We think they are truly wonderful human beings.”
Marjorie, who lives at Overslade House, said: “I can’t imagine how terrifying it must be to go into a burning building to rescue someone or to turn up at the scene of a major incident not knowing what you are going to have to deal with, I think our fire and ambulance crews and our police officers are absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough for their service. They are all heroes in my eyes and it is so nice to be able to show our appreciation and give something back”
