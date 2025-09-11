Local care home celebrates Emergency Services Day

Overslade House visit Air Ambulance Rugby.

Residents and staff at Overslade House care home in Rugby, Warwickshire, honoured their local emergency services by visiting their local fire, air ambulance Central Surgery and police crews to deliver delicious home-baked goodies prepared by the home’s head chef Corey Leake and to thank all the staff stationed there for their selfless service keeping the community safe.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September 9th is the UK’s Emergency Services Day, or 999 Day. The day gives people a chance to show their appreciation for the two million people serving communities in the emergency services either as employees or volunteers.

Genoveva Tamasi, General Manager at the home, said: “Our local police officers, ambulance crews, doctors and firefighters put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones and homes, so we wanted to take the opportunity to let them know just how much we appreciate all that they do for us. We think they are truly wonderful human beings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marjorie, who lives at Overslade House, said: “I can’t imagine how terrifying it must be to go into a burning building to rescue someone or to turn up at the scene of a major incident not knowing what you are going to have to deal with, I think our fire and ambulance crews and our police officers are absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough for their service. They are all heroes in my eyes and it is so nice to be able to show our appreciation and give something back”

Overslade House visit Central Surgery

Overslade House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Overslade House Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, dementia and respite care.