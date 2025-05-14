Local care home celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day

Overslade House celebrating V E Day 2025 with Bilton Silver Band

Overslade House Care Home in Rugby, Warwickshire marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s afternoon tea party to remember.

The home was decorated in red, white and blue and residents and staff dressed up in their red, white and blue glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of big band music played by the wonderful Bilton Silver Band who came as a nine piece that day and included fun music like Who do you think you are kidding Mr Hitler, if you think Old England’s done, As time goes by and also the National Anthem.

Head chef Corey Leake whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes and pastries for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.

After a service conducted by Gift of Years, Residents observed the national two minute silence with chimes from Big Ben ringing out and listened again to Churchill’s iconic speech accepting Germany’s surrender . They reminisced about their memories of VE Day and watched clips of the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and all across London.

Violeta Baesu, Senior General Manager at Overslade House Care Home said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”

Nathan, resident at Overslade House Care Home said: “I remember all the family gathering around the radio to listen to Churchill’s speech telling us the war was over, it still gives me goosebumps now, such an important date. It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, we’ve all had such fun and lots of cake and listening to Bilton Silver Band was nostalgic and wonderful!”

Overslade House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Overslade House Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, Dementia and respite care.