Local care home presents cheque to bowling club

Overslade House care home in Rugby recently presented Hinckley Bowling Club with a cheque for £984 for a mobile Aluminium Stair unit to assist members who are restricted with their mobility

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

The care home welcomed Stephen and Julie Beamish for Afternoon Tea to receive the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant. Stephen and Julie were very complimentary about how lovely Overslade House was and were thrilled to also meet the Alpaca Pals on their visit also.

Stephen Beamish, President of Hinckley Bowling Club, said “It has been described as a Godsend by several of the older members at our club and is regularly used by our O’60’s Leagues. The Aluminium stair unit which bridges the pathway over a ledge and a ditch to the Bowls Green allows a safe entrance to the Green for members and visitors with restricted mobility.

Stephen Beamish, Hinckley Golf Club with General Manager, Genoveva Tamasi and resident Marjorie, Overslade House Care Home

Genoveva Tamasi, General Manager at Overslade House Care Home, presented the cheque with the help of resident Marjorie. Genoveva said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities. Many of our residents enjoy Indoor Bowls and this is why Hinckley Golf Club is close to the care home’s heart as we understand how mobility can be restricting without the right equipment.”

Overslade House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Overslade House Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, dementia and respite care.