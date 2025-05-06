Local care home presents cheque to local club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Overslade House care home in Rugby, Warwickshire recently presented Braunstone Community Life with a cheque for £500.00. The cheque was awarded towards helping to offer hot lunches, food and drink to lonely or isolated people in need of a safe, warm hub.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

Overslade House Care Home welcomed Lin Burrows, Chairperson for Braunstone Community Life along with members, Mary Boulger, Susan Collins, Pam Hardy, Annette Johnson, Ann Wright to a small gathering in the home with live entertainment and Afternoon Tea to receive the cheque from Resident Ambassador Maureen Roberts and Senior General Manager, Violeta Baesu to celebrate being awarded the grant.

Lin Burrows, Chairperson, said “We are very grateful for this donation you have no idea how much this means to us and how much it will help us, please bring along some of you residents to meet us, you would be very welcome”.

Violeta Baesu, General Manager at Overslade House Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities, the Braunstone Community Life is close to our hearts as we also try to alleviate the feelings of isolation or loneliness in our home. Our doors are always open to join us for Afternoon Tea or events and activities.

Braunstone Community Life, meet weekly for four hours and provide a social drop in style event. Most of the group are socially isolated pensioners. Everyone can take part in crafts, games, puzzles etc., or just sit and chat. Benefits advice can also be accessed for anyone needing it. Braunstone Community Life provide as many hot drinks and biscuits as required and there is the opportunity to have a hot lunch too if desired.

Presently, Braunstone Community Life host between 20 and 30 people but anticipate a much higher need during the winter months with availability for 80 people. The charity have run a Warm Space for the last two winters and also run a weekly craft group for pensioners, some people come in once a month to find out what we're doing, take patterns and equipment home and complete the craft at home.

Braunstone Community Life have created a stunning VE Day banner from their craft sessions and are now making a Christmas Tableau with approximately 34 - 40 people involved.

