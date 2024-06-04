Local charities partner to deliver WDC funded research project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two local arts organisations are coming together to conduct a research project for an exciting new arts space in Leamington Spa.

Leamington LAMP and Lighthaus Arts, both of whom are advocates for diversity and inclusion the arts, will be looking into what the local community want and need from a large makers' hub. The space is planned to be a base for local creatives, with affordable art studios, resources, equipment and exhibition space. It will be especially geared to help those who struggle to access an arts practice due to financial, social or health reasons.

The research will be conducted by Lighthaus Arts, a not-for-profit organisation formed by Maddie Webb and Cassie Leedham, who previously worked with Leamington Studio Artists to create the hugely successful LSA Art Room gallery in central Leamington Spa.

“At Lighthaus Arts we are super passionate about broadening access to the arts. This research project will help us to ascertain what the community really requires from a large multi functional arts space and how we can support individuals who may struggle to access such a space.” Cassie Leedham & Maddie Webb - Directors

Left to right: Tim Ellis (LAMP), Cassie Leedham & Maddie Webb (Lighthaus Arts) & Pip Burley (LAMP)

The research will give voice to the local creative community through consultation workshops with local charities and community organisations will give people a chance to put forward their opinions while taking part in creative activities. Lighthaus will also investigate similar community arts spaces around the country, discovering how they serve their own creative communities.

Leamington LAMP will act as mentors, offering their many years of experience in working with vulnerable adults and young people. “Leamington LAMP is proud to be involved in this initiative. As a creative company based in Leamington Spa we see a great opportunity here to support Lighthaus Arts, a local, energetic arts startup, particularly where the initiative seeks to gather and build knowledge towards enlarging the district’s arts and culture infrastructure. This project is in its research stage but has the potential to inform the launch of a new arts facility with obvious benefits for the local community” Timothy Ellis frsa – Director.

Lighthaus are encouraging the general public to follow along and give input to help create a plan for what is being called the "Makers' Hub". They particularly want to hear from people who are interested in practising in the arts, but struggle due to financial, social, accessibility, or health reasons.

