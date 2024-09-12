Local charity celebrates its 3rd birthday and raising over £60k

Local charity, The Carl Lewis Foundation, is celebrating its 3rd birthday this weekend. The Foundation is thrilled that it has raised over £60,000 over the last three years and so far, has paid out over £50,000 in grants to deserving causes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Carl Lewis Foundation is a small, local, fundraising charity that was set up in memory of Carl Lewis, who died at the age of 34, from pancreatic cancer. Carl’s family and friends wanted to set up a charity to honour him and create a legacy in his name.

Carl was Leamington born and bred, attending North Leamington School, before going on to be a professional musician, performing solo and with various local bands, and teaching music privately and in local colleges. Carl’s passion was the great outdoors, and every opportunity he had he was out on the hills walking and taking in the beautiful countryside. He loved wildlife and enjoyed birdwatching and taking stunning photographs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Carl died, his family and friends decided to raise money to build an observation platform in his memory, at Brandon Marsh Nature Reserve, a place that Carl loved to visit. Money was raised from donations and fundraising events, including an afternoon tea and auction, a party night at The Chesford Grange and a sponsored swim. The building of the observation platform was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and eventually opened in January 2024.

Carl Lewis, who died of cancer at the age of 34, and in whose name the charity was founded

Fundraising for the platform was so successful that Carl’s mum, Angie Archer, and her best friend, Jane Ibbett decided to set up a registered charity in Carl’s name and in 2021, the Carl Lewis Foundation was born. Angie and Jane, together with Angie’s husband, Paul Archer and Carl’s best friend, Chris Eastaff, are trustees of the charity, which raises funds to help cancer charities, cancer sufferers and their families, by providing funding for support, treatment and research. The charity also raises funds for projects that involve the conservation and protection of places of natural beauty and wildlife and its habitats.

The charity is celebrating its third birthday, on the day that would have been Carl’s 40th birthday. The foundation has raised over £60,000 and so far, has given away over £50,000 in grants to organisations such as Myton Hospice, The Shakespeare Hospice, Pancreatic Cancer UK, Teenage Cancer Trust and Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, as well as making small grants to support individuals suffering from cancer.

Carl’s Mum, Angie said, ‘We never imagined that we would raise so much money to help others. We are so grateful to everyone who has supported the foundation by donating funds and attending our fundraising events. It is fantastic to be able to help others whose lives have been affected by cancer and the devastation it leaves.’

To find out more about the Carl Lewis Foundation, or to make a donation, visit: www.carllewisfoundation.org.