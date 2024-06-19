Local charity launches ‘Ask About Poverty!’ online election campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Debt Help charity is encouraging people to ask their local candidates how they plan to tackle poverty in Rugby.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP), runs a debt centre in Rugby, in partnership with Revive Church Network, and provides free, independent debt help. Concerned about the lack of focus on poverty and its devastating impacts by all the main Westminster parties, the charity has launched a new online form capuk.org/ppc, that allows anyone to easily ask a question of their general election Prospective Parliamentary Candidates. The form offers three pre-prepared questions, lists all the candidates’ names in Rugby and takes only two minutes to fill out and send.

CAP Rugby’s Debt Centre Manager, Karen Swaffield, said: “Poverty in the UK is a matter of public urgency and must be a priority for our next government. Every week I see clients who are trying to survive on incomes so low they don’t even cover the basics. Even after we’ve given all our professional debt advice, half the people we see have so little income their budgets simply can’t be made to balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Skipping meals, going without heating on cold days, sleepless nights, feeling anxious, depressed and isolated, this is what living in poverty looks like for many of the people I help in our town. The impact of poverty is huge, both on families and the wider community. Almost half our clients considered or attempted suicide before coming to us for help.

Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash

“Over 14 million* people in the UK are trying to survive on incomes that don’t allow them to buy the essentials the rest of us take for granted. It’s important that anyone putting themselves forward as a Prospective Parliamentary Candidate in the general election has an understanding of how rising costs combined with low incomes are impacting our community and is committed to supporting local organisations to help tackle poverty in our area.