Local community receives a five figure fundraising boost from Coventry Rugby Community Foundation's inaugural fundraising lunch

Nearly 300 guests gathered in the marquee at Butts Park Arena for the Coventry Rugby Community Foundation’s inaugural fundraising lunch providing a much needed five figure cash injection for the charity.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event marked a major milestone in the charity’s efforts to support the local community through the power of sport.

Attended by local business leaders, and loyal Cov Rugby sponsors and supporters, the event highlighted the Foundation’s mission to transform lives through improved physical and mental wellbeing for young people of all backgrounds through sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an independent registered charity, the Foundation works ‘hand in glove’ with Coventry Rugby’s community team, ensuring that age, gender, ethnicity, physical ability or socioeconomic background are never barriers to participation.

John Edwards, Chairman of the Coventry Rugby Community Foundation. Picture: Coventry Rugby Club

Guests enjoyed a sumptuous three-course lunch followed by keynote speaker Steve Hewitt, former CEO of Gymshark, who shared key insights into leadership and entrepreneurial success. The afternoon continued with a lively Q&A featuring former rugby internationals Tom Wood and Alex Waller, offering behind-the-scenes sporting stories and an insight into their past careers.

The event closed with a live auction, with lots including a private dinner for eight cooked by a personal chef, luxury clay shooting packages, a made-to-measure bespoke jacket, a JLR Classic Works experience and an exclusive lakeside stay in the Cotswolds. Bidding was spirited from the outset. All funds raised will go directly toward s delivering community projects for disadvantaged children and the wider community across Coventry and the surrounding region.

John Edwards, Chairman of the Coventry Rugby Community Foundation, said: “The role the Foundation plays in conjunction with Cov Rugby is so vital. For many it is a lifeline which is why events such as our inaugural lunch are so important. I wish to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended and provided their support. Every pound raised will be channelled back into our foundation programmes, helping to provide access, opportunity, and support to those who need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, more than 6,000 children have participated in Foundation-supported activities at Coventry Rugby, including the innovative Project 500 which is a game changing commitment from the club providing meals and multi sports camps for disadvantaged under-16s during the school holidays.

Nearly 300 people attended Coventry Rugby Community Foundation's Inaugural Lunch. Picture: Coventry Rugby Club

This expanding outreach is a testament to the Foundation’s growing presence in the region and its commitment to grassroots development, education and wellbeing.

Throughout the year a range of activities are held at Cov Rugby’s BPA stadium as well as in local schools, aimed at enriching the lives of disadvantaged children with sport being the common denominator enabling young people to learn and develop new skills through sport.

The club also offers netball, wheelchair rugby and walking rugby for over the over 50’s further demonstrating the integral role Cov Rugby plays in supporting the wellbeing of the community, as well as supporting the newly launched Coventry Rugby Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Sharp, Executive Chairman of Coventry Rugby Club, added: “At Cov Rugby our aim is to be a catalyst for positive change and to make a lasting impact on the lives of the people in our community.

“We are proud to play our part in creating a lasting legacy of inclusion, opportunity, and positive change. Today’s incredible turnout shows the strength of belief in our mission.”

With its first fundraising event a resounding success, the Foundation is already planning next year’s event further demonstrating that sport truly can play an instrumental part in changing the lives of the less fortunate in the local community.