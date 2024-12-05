Local dance school to shine on the magical stage at Disneyland Paris in 2025

The magic of Disney is about to meet the talent of Spellbound Academy of Dance! This July, the dedicated dancers of this local dance academy will embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to perform at Disneyland Paris.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representing Leamington Spa & Rugby, these talented performers will take the stage in one of the world’s most iconic venues, showcasing their passion, skill, and hard work in a dazzling performance that promises to captivate audiences and make their hometown proud.

Spellbound Academy of Dance is set to bring its talent to the magical stage of Disneyland Paris this July! Selected through a rigorous process, the academy’s dancers, aged 6-19, will represent [local community name]Leamington Spa and Rugby in a once-in-a-lifetime performance at one of the world’s most iconic venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2020, Spellbound Academy now has over 175 students, inspiring a love for dance and fostering confidence, creativity, and teamwork. Offering a wide variety of classes, the academy provides a supportive environment for dancers of all abilities.

29 dancers from Spellbound Academy of Dance will be performing at Disneyland Paris.

The upcoming trip is a milestone achievement for the students and the school. “We’re incredibly proud of our students,” said Katie Harcourt, the Spellbound Academy of Dance Principal. “This opportunity is a testament to their dedication and passion.”

Preparations are in full swing, with rehearsals underway to ensure a show-stopping routine. The academy invites the community to follow their journey on social media and support their exciting adventure.

Spellbound Academy is currently welcoming new students. Whether your child dreams of big stages or simply wants to experience the joy of dance, Spellbound offers something for everyone.

For more information or to join the Spellbound family, visit www.spellbound-dance.co.uk Let’s celebrate these amazing dancers as they take on Disneyland Paris!