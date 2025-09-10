Local doctor crowned champion at prestigious bodybuilding event

Dr Hazel Parkinson celebrates winning first place in the Masters Figure Division at the BNBF British Northern Championships.

A Warwickshire doctor has been crowned winner of the Masters Figure Division at the BNBF British Northern Championships, held at Manchester’s Contact Theatre on Saturday 6th September.

The BNBF (the British Natural Bodybuilding Federation) is one of the UK’s leading natural bodybuilding federations, with athletes competing drug-tested to ensure a level playing field.

Dr Hazel Parkinson, also known as Hazel Robinson, is a GP turned aesthetics doctor and menopause specialist. She runs Dr Hazel Skin Solutions, an Aesthetics & Wellness Clinic in Long Itchington, near Leamington Spa. She took to the stage against tough competition and was awarded the title in front of a packed theatre, just five days before her 47th birthday.

Hazel first turned to weight training after having her children. “It started as a way to get fit again,” she explained. “But it quickly became a real passion. Training keeps me grounded, and sane, while juggling life as a mum, business owner, and NHS doctor.”

This isn’t Hazel’s first taste of the bodybuilding stage. She made her competitive debut in 2023, taking third place in the Masters Figure category at the UKDFBA championships. She then dedicated 2024 to an “off-season” of building muscle and refining her physique, before starting her competition preparation in April this year.

“Walking out on stage in Manchester, I was shaking like a leaf,” she admitted. “But all the hard work, early mornings, and disciplined training came together in that moment.”

Hazel has been coached by renowned bodybuilding coach Loz Vickers of Team LV Fit, with posing guidance from Sania Kelly of Limitless Flow Posing – both of whom she credits for helping her achieve her championship-winning performance.

As well as celebrating her success in bodybuilding, Hazel continues to grow her thriving clinic, where she combines advanced aesthetics with women’s health and menopause care.

“I love my work, I love my patients, and now I’ve found a sport that challenges me in a completely different way,” Hazel said. “To stand on stage and be recognised like this feels surreal – but it proves that with commitment and the right support, you can achieve things you never thought possible.”