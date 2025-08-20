Local filmmaker wins Best Music Video at Stratford on Avon Film Festival

Local filmmaker Kathleen Stevenson, founder of Salmon Crest Pictures, has won Best Music Video at the Stratford on Avon Film Festival (SOAFF). This marks a major milestone in their filmmaking career.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They studied at Met Film School at Ealing Studios in London before launching their own production company, Salmon Crest Pictures. Breaking through on the festival circuit is a rare achievement for independent music videos.

The win at SOAFF came after hundreds of submissions, including work by filmmakers connected to Dune and relatives of director Christopher Nolan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award-winning film, The Blossom and the Mountain, was shot in a single day at London’s Kew Gardens during cherry blossom season. Stevenson coordinated actors flying in from Japan and Berlin a year in advance, gambling on perfect weather. The shoot also featured fire sequences, a rain machine and underwater tank work.

The Blossom and the Mountain Still

“It was already an honour just to be shortlisted alongside such talented filmmakers,” Stevenson said. “To actually win felt surreal, especially knowing how much our small but dedicated team poured into making this project happen. I was fortunate to work with the most incredible crew who brought their skill, passion and trust to every part of the process.”

The project was created in collaboration with composer Nick Newton, who transitioned from a career in accountancy to self taught music composition later in life. His work has already been recognised in local press and continues to gain attention in the UK music scene.

Watch The Blossom and the Mountain: https://youtu.be/QESQj_rr-Hg?si=S7e7bPNpOusf7O9o