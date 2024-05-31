Local marine specialists come to neighbouring boating charity’s rescue with life jacket donation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two neighbouring organisations with significant presence and history on the waterways network of Central England have come together to celebrate a donation which will aid the safety of users on our local canals.

Midland Chandlers, the UK’s leading suppliers of canal and narrow boat equipment, have donated a supply of new life jackets to their near neighbours, boating charity LNBP Community Boating at Braunston.

Together with Hampshire-based life jacket and survival technology specialists Crewsaver, Midland Chandlers, who have one of their UK stores based in Braunston, have supplied LNBP with a full quota of the latest life jackets to support and aid their future activities.

LNBP, who provide short breaks and longer holidays for community groups and organisations aboard their two full-sized narrow boats, had identified the need to replace their ageing stock and Midland Chandlers were the obvious choice to approach based on the two parties longstanding relationship, and especially with being a few hundred yards from each other on the canal at Braunston. The team at Midland Chandlers were equally keen to help and working with Crewsaver have now donated LNBP with a new full stock of life jackets which will cater for all visitors and travellers young and old alike.

Executive Member and Trustees of LNBP with Tom Stott (Midland Chandlers) and Peter Ford (Crewsaver)

Representatives from Midland Chandlers and Crewsavertook time out of their busy schedules at the weekend’s Crick Boat Show at Crick Marina in Northamptonshire to officially hand over the new stock of life jackets to Trustees and Executive Members of LNBP during last Friday’s Trade and Preview Day. Crewsaver also took opportunity to provide assembled guests with a short impromptu demonstration and guidance on the new life jackets which were on hand for LNBP during their annual commitment to running the Show’s trip boats across the weekend.

Speaking about the donation and further strengthening of relationship between the three parties, Tom Stott, Sales Manager at Midland Chandlers, said"I am delighted that we at Midland Chandlers can support LNBP Community Boating with this donation, as ensuring safety for all canal users is of utmost importance.

“Our strong relationship with LNBP and Crewsaver underscores our shared commitment to the local boating community."

Peter Ford, Area Sales Manager for Crewsaver added “The UK's waterways are a beloved aspect of our nation's heritage, and ensuring the safety of everyone enjoying these routes is our top priority. Whether exploring serene canals or navigating more challenging waters, safety should always come first.

Peter Ford (Crewsaver), Tom Stott (Midland Chandlers) with John Tobin (Chair, LNBP) and Paul Iversen

“This commitment to safety is a shared value among all parties involved, and we were proud to support this initiative wholeheartedly”.

John Tobin, Chairperson at LNBP Community Boating, said “We are so grateful for the generosity and efforts that Midland Chandlers and Crewsaver have made with the donation/sponsorship of life jackets to us.

“Being based not far from each other we have always had a strong relationship with Midland Chandlers and look forward to further developing our close links as well as some new initiatives with both them and Crewsaver in times to come”.

In addition to the donation supplied fromMidland Chandlers and Crewsaver, LNBP have also been awarded a further sizeable contribution towards the cost of the life jackets from the Rugby Group Benevolent Fund.

Peter Ford (Crewsaver) demonstrating the life jackets

Speaking about the donation, Tobin added, “LNBP are equally delighted and thankful to the Board of the Rugby Group for this wonderful donation which will also benefit so many people to enjoy our local and regional canals safely.