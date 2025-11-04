Local opticians go pink for cancer research

The team at Specsavers Warwick

The team at an opticians in Warwick sported pink clothes and rolled out fun, charitable activities in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Colleagues at Specsavers in Warwick, a locally owned and run store, joined the ‘Turn the Town Pink’ initiative this October and ditched their usual uniform in favour of shades of pink. During the fundraising week, the Market Place store hosted various activities including a sweepstake, a hair braiding service and the chance to win a pair of prescription glasses. The team also put their baking skills to the test, tempting customers with an array of perfectly pink cakes in exchange for a small donation, raising over £100 for Cancer Research UK.

‘We’re thrilled to participate in such a wonderful campaign alongside our community’, says Lena Aggarwal, store director at Specsavers Warwick. ‘We’d like to say a big thank you to all our customers who stopped by, joined in with the fun and helped us to raise funds for such an amazing charity.’

Cancer Research UK is the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research. Their mission is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. The charity funds ground-breaking work into the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of all forms of cancer, supporting scientists, doctors, and nurses across the UK. To find out more visit https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/

For more information or to book an eye test or hearing check, call Specsavers Warwick on 01926 356989 or go to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/warwick. Alternatively, you can pop into the store at 27 Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4SA.