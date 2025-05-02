Local Rugby businessman completes London Marathon for charity

Mark Ferriman pushes through the heat to finish the race for a worthy cause.

It was one of the hottest London Marathons in the event’s history, with runners tackling soaring temperatures of up to 22°C, but that didn’t stop Rugby businessman Mark Ferriman from pushing through all 26.2 miles in support of a cause close to his heart.

Mark, Managing Director of Coversure Rugby, joined over 50,000 runners weaving their way through the streets of the capital in the 2025 TCS London Marathon.

Despite the heat and intensity of the day, he crossed the finish line with determination and a smile, raising money for Children with Cancer UK, whose vision is a world where every child and young person survives cancer.

The race itself generated more than £75m for charity, and as of today, Mark has currently raised £2,106 towards the leading childhood cancer charity in the UK. Runners who donned their trainers and took part in the event also contributed to a record-breaking title for the largest number of finishers in a marathon.

Mark Ferriman upon completion of the 2025 TCS London Marathon.

“Running the London Marathon was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done, both physically and emotionally, but also one of the most rewarding,” said Mark. “Every mile was powered by the thought of the people I was running for, and the support I’ve received from the Warwickshire community has been overwhelming. I’m incredibly proud to have done this not just as a personal challenge, but to give something back.”

As the head of Coversure Rugby, Mark has long been committed to community engagement and charitable initiatives. His participation in the marathon underscores his dedication to making a positive impact beyond business.

Mark's fundraising page is still open for donations at: 2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/mark-ferriman