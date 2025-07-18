Local senior carer celebrates 10 years of service with Overslade House Care Home with double celebrations

A Senior Carer at Overslade House Care Home in Rugby has received a prestigious 10 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Fiona Humphries, now Senior Carer, started at Barchester in July 2015 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years. Staff and residents gathered to celebrate Fiona’s achievement. Fiona received flowers, vouchers and a stunning Barchester Leaf Brooch.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Fiona has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Fiona is also celebrating as her husband recently entered a competition and has won for the first time in his life, they are now proud owners of a stunning green Mustang and can’t quite believe it.Fiona said “it hasn’t quite sunk in yet!”

Elly, Fiona's mother with Tracey Senior Carer at Overslade House Care Home

Duane, Fiona’s husband said his dream car has always been a mustang and he has been saving up for one for years but life and finances always got in the way. Duane came across the REV Competition on Facebook and saw that the winning prize was a mustang. With nothing to lose Duane thought why not and bought five tickets and thought no more of it. A few days later Duane was at work when he received a phone call to say his numbers had come up and he was now the proud owner of a stunning green Mustang. Duane still could not quite believe it as he has never entered a competition or won anything in his life. The stunning Mustang was delivered on the Thursday morning and Duane and Fiona were over the moon. Fiona said “my husband would like to keep the Mustang and not sell it but he deserves it he is a hard worker and a wonderful husband and family man who would help anybody.”

Fiona, Senior Carer at Overslade House in Rugby and her husband Duane visited Overslade House to show some of the residents their new prize Mustang. Resident Mike said “now that’s a Mustang, very nice!” Our residents and staff were so pleased

for Fiona and Duane.

Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Overslade House Care Home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Fiona. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Overslade House Care Home when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Fiona and our residents and staff were so thrilled to see the Mustang that Fiona and her husband have won!”