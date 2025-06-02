Local store set to get tongues wagging with Leamington Spa-niel day

Local luxury dog boutique, Henderson Hound, has partnered up with behaviour expert and award-winning trainer The Spaniel Guru, for a unique, one-day, free instore event. Designed especially for Spaniels (and their owners), visitors will be able to attend exclusive advice sessions with expert The Spaniel Guru, Hannah Antrobus, explore her exclusive Spaniel Edit of hand-picked products and get top tips on care, training and must-have accessories.

Hannah, an award-winning trainer based in Leamington Spa, works with Spaniels all over the world and is known for her practical, compassionate approach to behaviour and training. This is her first brand partnership and she’s excited for the opportunity to meet more local dog owners, with a day dedicated to Spaniels and Spaniel crosses, whether that be Cockapoo, Cavapoo or Sproodle.

The Spaniel Guru commented: "Spaniel breeds are bright, enthusiastic, and often misunderstood. This event is all about giving owners simple, realistic advice that actually works while helping them understand what is going on in that brilliant little Spaniel brain. There's no judgement here, just support, reassurance and a celebration of everything that makes Spaniels so wonderfully unique.”

Henderson Hound owners Claire and Victoria with the Spaniel Guru herself Hannah Antrobus (and of course, spaniel Bailey).

Taking place on Sunday, 22 June, Henderson Hound, a much-loved local retailer of dogs’ accessories from local and UK makers, will be opening their doors for just one unique breed, the Spaniel. Taking three places in Britain’s top 10 favourite dog breeds [ the Kennel Club last year had approximately 33,000 Cocker Spaniels registered, 22,000 English Springer Spaniels and 3,200 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. Indeed, it’s thought there could be up to 1.5 million Cocker Spaniels right now across the UK, with many of them enjoying the local areas parks – from Jephson to Newbold Comyn.

Claire Henderson, co-founder of Henderson Hound comments:

“At Henderson Hound we don't just sell dog accessories, we believe in a strong local community of dog lovers who want the best for their pups. Whether squirrel chaser or a sofa potato, we welcome all dogs and their patient owners instore, but this Leamington Spa-niel day is set to be extra special. We couldn't be more excited to collaborate with The Spaniel Guru, a real expert in this field and known for keeping it real – no judgment - just lots of wagging tails and wisdom!"

Visit the store on 43 Park Street to check out the Spaniel Edit: a collection of hand-picked products, from training leads, harnesses and treats, all designed perfectly for the Spaniel. To find out more visit hendersonhound.co.uk

Event Details:

What: Celebrate Leamington Spa-niel day, with The Spaniel Guru

Where: Henderson Hound, 43 Park Street, Leamington Spa

When: Sunday, 22 June 2025 11am - 4pm

For more information, to speak with The Spaniel Guru or for pictures and interview with Henderson Hound contact Claire at [email protected]