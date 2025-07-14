Local students reach WorldSkills UK national finals

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is proud to announce that 17 of its students have been selected as finalists for this year’s WorldSkills UK National Finals.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These talented individuals will compete for the title of the UK’s best in their respective trades, showcasing their skills on a national stage across a wide range of technical and professional disciplines. The confirmed finalists are:

Digital Media Production: Lily Gibbons, Ethan Woolstencroft, Jack Littlejones, Benjamin Walton

Lily Gibbons, Ethan Woolstencroft, Jack Littlejones, Benjamin Walton SFX Makeup and Hair for Film: Leoni Wilson

Leoni Wilson Foundation Skills Catering: Mollie Clark

Mollie Clark Foundation Skills Creative Media: Alexander Dougan, Heaven Kandola, Charlie Vincent

Alexander Dougan, Heaven Kandola, Charlie Vincent Foundation Skills Digital: Cara Smith

Cara Smith Foundation Skills Enterprise: Jorge Dowler-Morley, William Carse, Kirstian Williams

Jorge Dowler-Morley, William Carse, Kirstian Williams Foundation Skills Hairdressing: Sawda Khalifa, Tigerlily Lloyd

Sawda Khalifa, Tigerlily Lloyd Foundation Skills Health and Social Care: Sophie McNally

Sophie McNally Foundation Skills Restaurant Services: Kayleigh Richardson

They join more than 400 of the UK’s most skilled students and apprentices who will compete across 47 different disciplines this November. Finalists were selected from nearly 7,900 young people who registered to take part, following success in regional qualifiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigerlily Lloyd, Foundation Skills Hairdressing finalist

NWSLC stands out for having the highest number of students progressing to the finals in the Foundation Skills category, underlining its national leadership in inclusive, high-quality technical education.

This year’s finals will be hosted in south Wales, with competitions taking place from 26 to 28 November at three further education colleges and two university campuses.

Winners will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals and top performers may be selected to represent the UK at the international WorldSkills competition in Japan in 2028.

Marion Plant OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said: “We are incredibly proud of our students who have reached the WorldSkills UK National Finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their achievement reflects the high standard of technical education at NWSLC and the commitment they’ve shown throughout the competition process. We look forward to cheering them on in Wales later this year.”

WorldSkills UK aims to raise standards in technical education by using competition-based training, with a focus on boosting employability, closing skills gaps and promoting excellence in education.

For more information about NWSLC visit: www.nwslc.ac.uk

For more information about WorldSkills UK visit www.worldskillsuk.org