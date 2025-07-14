Local students reach WorldSkills UK national finals
These talented individuals will compete for the title of the UK’s best in their respective trades, showcasing their skills on a national stage across a wide range of technical and professional disciplines. The confirmed finalists are:
- Digital Media Production: Lily Gibbons, Ethan Woolstencroft, Jack Littlejones, Benjamin Walton
- SFX Makeup and Hair for Film: Leoni Wilson
- Foundation Skills Catering: Mollie Clark
- Foundation Skills Creative Media: Alexander Dougan, Heaven Kandola, Charlie Vincent
- Foundation Skills Digital: Cara Smith
- Foundation Skills Enterprise: Jorge Dowler-Morley, William Carse, Kirstian Williams
- Foundation Skills Hairdressing: Sawda Khalifa, Tigerlily Lloyd
- Foundation Skills Health and Social Care: Sophie McNally
- Foundation Skills Restaurant Services: Kayleigh Richardson
They join more than 400 of the UK’s most skilled students and apprentices who will compete across 47 different disciplines this November. Finalists were selected from nearly 7,900 young people who registered to take part, following success in regional qualifiers.
NWSLC stands out for having the highest number of students progressing to the finals in the Foundation Skills category, underlining its national leadership in inclusive, high-quality technical education.
This year’s finals will be hosted in south Wales, with competitions taking place from 26 to 28 November at three further education colleges and two university campuses.
Winners will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals and top performers may be selected to represent the UK at the international WorldSkills competition in Japan in 2028.
Marion Plant OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said: “We are incredibly proud of our students who have reached the WorldSkills UK National Finals.
“Their achievement reflects the high standard of technical education at NWSLC and the commitment they’ve shown throughout the competition process. We look forward to cheering them on in Wales later this year.”
WorldSkills UK aims to raise standards in technical education by using competition-based training, with a focus on boosting employability, closing skills gaps and promoting excellence in education.
For more information about NWSLC visit: www.nwslc.ac.uk
For more information about WorldSkills UK visit www.worldskillsuk.org