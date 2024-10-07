Local swim families to raise money for maternal mental illness

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate its 10th birthday, Leamington & Rugby business Swim Works is launching a series of special birthday swim parties to fundraise for By Your Side, a Warwickshire charity that supports perinatal mental illness.

Having served over 45,000 families across their two pools in the last decade, Swim Works wanted to celebrate this milestone, give something back to their community and support a cause that means a lot to their swimmers.

The Birthday Bash Swims for charity will run during half-term. Children of all ages and their parents can join in birthday-themed swim games and activities in the pool – ride on the tea party mat, swim to hunt for the birthday cake and more.

According to the World Health Organisation, 1 in 5 new mums experience pre or post-natal depression. With the focus within the NHS system often on physical rather than mental recovery, many new mothers turn to local charities and baby groups for support. With thousands of new and expecting parents through their doors every week, the local business holds parental mental health very close to their hearts.

Celebrating 10 years!

“I have first-hand experience of how swimming classes can support mental health,” says Jo Wilson, co-founder of Swim Works.

“My own journey through maternal anxiety led me to baby swimming, a place where I finally found my village. My passion for the water as a safe space for parents and children is why I originally founded Swim Works. Having a child can be a lot to deal with and no new parent should be alone. Maternal and paternal mental health matters.”

Swim Works runs a year-long programme of swimming lessons for all ages, not just children. Their longest-serving member Barbara said: “I have been attending aqua-therapy since they opened – it has really improved my mobility which is compromised by my arthritis and heart issues.”

Birthday Bash Swims are open to everyone (not just existing swimmers), and on sale now at £10 a session. All monies will go directly to By Your Side, which offers support to parents in Warwickshire experiencing difficulties with their mental health in pregnancy or following the birth of a child.

“As a small charity, fundraising like this is integral to the work we can do to improve the mental well-being of local families,” says Leanne from By Your Side.

“It will enable us to continue our vital one-to-one peer support and to provide well-being packs to parents struggling with mental illness. As a mum who has experienced perinatal mental illness myself, I know how important groups can be as part of the recovery process, and particularly swimming! I attended Swim Works myself when unwell and it was a mindful way to spend time together."

Book your swim at https://swimworks.co.uk/book-now