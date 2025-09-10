Local woman launches “The Connection Quest” to scatter joy and kindness across the UK
Armed with envelopes of kindness, Kerry will be sending surprise cards to strangers, dropping handwritten notes “in the wild” during her holiday and encouraging others to join the movement. Cards might appear on beaches, in cafés, on park benches or tucked into unexpected corners, waiting like little treasures for someone to discover.
“Connection is the golden thread between us - and sometimes it takes just one handwritten card to weave it,” says Kerry, founder of The Connection Co.
But The Connection Quest isn’t just her adventure - it’s an open invitation. Anyone can join by sending or hiding a card for someone else, then sharing their story on social media using #TheConnectionQuest.
How it works:
Write a card - no occasion, no reason, just connection.
Leave it somewhere to be found or post it to someone unexpectedly.
Share your story with #TheConnectionQuest to add to the growing ripple of kindness.
The Quest officially launches on Friday 12th September 2025 and will run throughout the month. Stories, photos, and “found card” moments will be collected on https://www.facebook.com/kerry.hodge.9 building a living map of connection.
Kerry is no stranger to sparking joy. Through her handmade cards and personalised hand-stamped jewellery – all under the sparkly The Connection Co. umbrella, she has built a reputation for creating moments that bring happy tears and heartfelt smiles. But this time, she wants to take it beyond customers - and invite the whole country to join in.
“We’re more connected than ever online, yet many of us feel lonelier than ever. A little card can change that in an instant,” she adds.