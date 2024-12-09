Locals invited to take a look inside Shirley’s new retirement community at upcoming festive open day

A retirement housebuilder in the West Midlands is getting in the Christmas spirit and hosting a festive open day for local retirees on the hunt for their dream home, while sipping on mulled wine and enjoying mince pies.

Taking place on Thursday 12th December, the event will give locals the chance to learn more about the exclusive McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Wheatley Place on Stratford Road in Shirley.

As well as helping to uncover the benefits of retirement living, the McCarthy Stone team will be on-hand to provide information on property availability and give guests a guided tour of the development, allowing them to experience the vibrant lifestyle for themselves.

With appointments available between 11am and 4pm, bookings are required and can be made by calling 0800 201 4384 .

McCarthy Stone's Wheatley Place due to host a Christmas event.

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, comments: “With the UK’s growing ageing population, there is an increasing need to create more purpose-built homes and wellbeing-focused retirement communities designed to help older people live happier, healthier lives. All our developments, including Wheatley Place, are created with community and independence at their heart to meet this demand. We therefore look forward to showcasing this at our upcoming open day welcoming local retirees to discover how they can live life to the fullest.”

Pairing low-maintenance independent living with a selection of superb communal spaces, Wheatley Place exclusively caters for the over 60s with 66 luxury one and two-bedroom retirement apartments. A well-appointed lounge, wellness suite and exercise studio, chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily, and spectacular roof terrace and landscape gardens provide plenty of opportunity for socialising and relaxation, while a hotel-style guest suite comes in handy when loved ones come to stay overnight.

For peace of mind, an Estate Management Team is on-site around the clock to provide tailored domestic support and personal care to suit individual needs, granting retirees the independence they desire while ensuring support is readily available. All properties are fitted with state-of-the-art security features, including a 24-hour emergency call system, for additional reassurance.

A range of purchase options are available at Wheatley Place, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living Plus without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £117,000 with a monthly rent of £269, and two-bedroom properties available from £150,000 with a monthly rent of £344*.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.